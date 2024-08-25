Pakistan captain Shan Masood has come under the scanner after Bangladesh took a sizeable lead over the hosts in the first innings of the ongoing first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel slammed centuries for Pakistan in the first innings, with the hosts looking in control of the proceedings. However, Shan made a rash declaration when Pakistan were 448/6 on Day 2, leaving Rizwan stranded on 171 not out. While the decision made a lot of sense after the opening day was cut short due to rain, Shan's call seemed to have backfired with the visitors taking a 117-run first innings lead.

Mushfiqur Rahim led Bangladesh's charge with a brilliant 191 after Shadman Islam had given the visitors a strong foundation with his 93. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, and Mominul Haque also hit a half-century each to give Mushfiqur a helping hand and allow Bangladesh to surpass Pakistan's first-innings total.

Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 565, but fans were quick to criticise Masood for his brain-fade declaration.

Here's how Internet reacted:

Happy now with the senseless decision pan Masood took Bangladesh lead by 47 runs and a session to go Pakistan in serious trouble now — hzaeem085 (@zainxzaeem0032) August 24, 2024

Poor decisions taken by Captain Shan Masood as of Now :



1. Playing 4 fast bowlers

2.Not including Abrar Ahmed

3.Wrong time declaration ... Could have reached at least 530#PAKvBAN — Eitezaz Raheel (@MuhammadEitezaz) August 24, 2024

Not only Shan Masood is below average batsman, he is aweful captain, timing of declaration was suggesting as if he wanted to himself bat in second innings to compensate his failure in first innings and in the process have hurt pakistan — omer (@realomerlatif) August 23, 2024

It's getting out of hands, I really don't wanna see another draw. Shan masood should be criticized for not playing Abrar here, criminal decision. — Mavra (@KhalidMavra) August 23, 2024

Pakistan were 23-1 at the close of play, with Abdullah Shafique on 12 and skipper Shan Masood on nine. The home team trailed by 94 runs after making 448-6 declared in the first innings.

Bangladesh, who have lost 12 of the 13 Tests against Pakistan, will hope their spinners can extract some turn from a Rawalpindi pitch that has been unresponsive so far.

Pakistan once again started badly when opener Saim Ayub edged a good-length ball from Shoriful Islam to wicketkeeper Liton Das after scoring just a single in the third over of their second innings.

However, the day belonged to Mushfiqur, who added 114 with Das (56) for the sixth wicket and then a record 194 for the seventh wicket with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who made a solid 77.

Bangladesh's previous Test best against Pakistan was the 555-6 they made at Khulna in 2015.

(With AFP Inputs)