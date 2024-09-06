Scotland vs Australia, Second T20I Live Streaming: Australia take on Scotland in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Mitchell Marsh-led side put a dominating performance in the first game and won it by a margin of 7 wickets and 62 balls to spare. Travis Head hit 80 off 25 balls as Australia chased down a 155-run target against Scotland in 9.4 overs in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Opener Head smashed five sixes and 12 fours as Australia recorded the highest-ever T20I first powerplay score of 113 for 1.

"It was nice for me and the captain to get some runs," Head told the BBC after the game.

"It was a tricky start losing Jake, but always nice to have Mitch at the other end, and my role is to maximise the powerplay -- we did that."

Meanwhile, Scotland captain Richie Berrington said, "That's what you expect against one of the best sides in the world.

"We started pretty well with the bat, but unfortunately a few of us got in and didn't kick on. Credit to the Australian bowlers, they made it hard to get away and capitalise on that good start."

When will the Scotland vs Australia second T20I be played?

The Scotland vs Australia second T20I will be played on September 6, 2024.

Where will the Scotland vs Australia second T20I be played?

The Scotland vs Australia second T20I will be played at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

What time will the Scotland vs Australia second T20I start?

The Scotland vs Australia second T20I will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Scotland vs Australia second T20I?

The Scotland vs Australia second T20I will not be telecast live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Scotland vs Australia second T20I?

The Scotland vs Australia second T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. You can follow the live updates of the match on SPORTS.NDTV.COM.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)