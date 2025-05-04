Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag scripted history by becoming the first batter ever to slam six consecutive sixes in the Indian Premier League. Parag achieved the sensational feat during the IPL 2025 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Parag, who slammed 95 off 45 deliveries, achieved the milestone over 2 overs. He slammed Moeen Ali for five consecutive sixes before hitting Varun Chakravarthy for the sixth on the second ball of the next over. While it was a display of pure grit from the all-rounder, it was not enough for RR as they slumped to defeat against KKR.

Andre Russell roared back to form with a blistering unbeaten fifty as Kolkata Knight Riders resisted Riyan Parag's stunning 95 to edge out Rajasthan Royals by one-run in an IPL thriller that kept the defending champions' slim playoff hopes alive on Sunday.

Russell, who had been under scrutiny for his indifferent form this season, smashed a 25-ball 57 as KKR smashed 85 runs in the last five overs to post a commanding 206/4.

In reply, Rajasthan found themselves in tatters at 71/5 inside eight overs and they needed 105 runs from the last 48 balls, before stand-in skipper Parag kept their hopes alive through his knock off 45 balls (6x4, 8x6).

But smart bowling changes from skipper Ajinkya Rahane ensured that Parag got out five short of his maiden IPL century, before Vaibhav Arora held his nerves under pressure in the final over, keeping RR down to 205/8.

The Royals required 22 runs off the last over but Impact Shubham Dube launched Arora for two sixes and a four to bring the equation down to three runs off the final delivery.

But a smart field switch by Rahane placing Rinku Singh at long-off proved decisive as his sharp throw found Arora at non-striker's end who ran out Jofra Archer to seal the thrilling win.

KKR now have 11 points from as many games and have moved up to sixth on the points table but still need to win the remaining three matches to have a sniff at the play-offs.

(With PTI inputs)