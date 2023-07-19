Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel slammed a brilliant double century during Day 3 of the first Test encounter against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He continued his impressive run of form and thanks to his sensational innings, he became the first Pakistan batter ever to score a double century in Sri Lanka. Earlier, the record belong to Mohammad Hafeez who scored 196 in 2012. It was a special innings from the 27-year-old who slammed 19 boundaries on his way to clinching the massive record. Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was impressed with Shakeel as he took to Twitter to praise him.

Shabash @saudshak . What an inning in such tough conditions & circumstances.

First double hundred from a Pakistani in Sri Lanka. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 18, 2023

Saud Shakeel hit his maiden double century in Tests as Pakistan stretched their lead to a dominant 149 against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-hit opening match on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka bowled out the tourists for 461 in the final session after a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 94 between Shakeel, who remained unbeaten on 208, and Naseem Shah, who made six off 78 balls.

The 27-year-old Shakeel, who is playing his sixth Test, ruled as he cut Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary to bring up his double century to a standing ovation.

"When Naseem Shah joined me, he said that there's a chance for me to go for the double hundred," Shakeel told reporters after the marathon knock.

"A lot of credit to him for backing me and not letting me panic."

The hosts ended the day on 14 for no loss after bad light stopped another rain-affected day. Sri Lanka still trail Pakistan by 135 runs in their second innings.

Nishan Madushka, on eight, and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on six, were batting at close of play.

(With AFP inputs)