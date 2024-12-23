Following the landmark series win over South Africa away from home, Pakistan captain Mohammed Rizwan lauded young opener Saim Ayub for his performances, saying that the team "trusts and believes" his talent. Ayub was one of the frontline stars for Pakistan, with two brilliant centuries, including one in the third ODI, as it completed its first-ever clean sweep series win in South Africa after a win in the third and final ODI at Johannesburg on Monday.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Rizwan said, "Always a proud moment (to win a series). The nation expects such things from us. We are happy. The whole team made an effort. In the second ODI, everyone performed. That was a perfect team game. It is not easy playing away from your country. The guys had trust in each other. (On Saim Ayub) I do not want to praise him more. We trust him and believe in his talent."

Ayub ended as Pakistan's top-run-getter in the series with 235 runs in three matches at an average of 78.33, with a strike rate of over 96 and best score of 109. In nine ODIs so far, Ayub has scored 515 runs at an average of 64.37 and a strike rate of 105.53, with three centuries and a fifty and a best score of 113*.

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first. After the fall of Abdullah Shafique for a duck, a 115-run stand between Ayub (101 in 94 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes) and Babar Azam (52 in 71 balls, with seven fours) and a 93-run stand for the third-wicket between Ayub and Rizwan (53 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six) served as major highlights as Pakistan reached a challenging total of 308/9 in 50 overs.

Kagiso Rabada (3/56 in 10 overs) was the top bowler for Proteas. Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin also got two wickets.

In reply, Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals. Heinrich Klaasen (81 in 43 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) once again remained a lone warrior with third successive fifty as Temba Bavuma (8), Tony de Zorzi (26 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Aiden Markram (19 in 26 balls, with three fours), Rassie Van Der Dussen (35 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Miller (3) failed to support him with enough runs. Corbin Bosch (40* in 44 balls, with five fours) was left stranded with Proteas bundled out for 271/10 in 42 overs.

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem (4/52) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi also got two wickets.

Ayub took home the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)