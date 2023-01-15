Team India's squads for the first two Tests against Australia, as well as for the white-ball series against New Zealand, were announced on Friday. While Ishan Kishan received maiden Test call-up, Sarfaraz Khan, who has consistently scored runs in the domestic circuit over the past few years, was ignored once again. India are scheduled to play four Test against Australia next month. After being left out of India's Test squad again, Sarfaraz shared his record on Instagram stories.

The first story showed a graphic with Sarfaraz having a first-class average of 80.47, only behind Don Bradman among batters with at least 50 innings.

Sarfaraz Khan Instagram

The second story, on the other hand, showed him having an average of 110.73 for Mumbai in first-class matches.

Fans on social media fumed at the selection committee for leaving out Sarfaraz for the first two Australia Tests and picking up Suryakumar instead.

In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz scored 982 runs at an average of 122.75 with four centuries and two half-centuries. His highest score was 275. Meanwhile, the ongoing edition sees him amass 431 runs at an average of 107.75 and a strike-rate of 70.54 with two centuries, and one half-century.

India squad for first two Tests vs Australia

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Prior to the Australia series, India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against New Zealand.

Prithvi Shaw, following his excellent run with the bat in the domestic circuit, was recalled to the side for the New Zealand T20Is.

