MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday shared an adorable video of the legendary India captain with their daughter Ziva on social media. In the clip shared by Sakshi, Dhoni could be seen holding Ziva in his arms as fireworks light up the scene during the celebration of the new year 2023. "Happy New Year ! #2023," wrote Sakshi while uploading the video on Instagram. While the Dhoni fans were extremely happy to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer, others loved to watch the special moment that had the father and daughter duo spending some great time together.

Watch it here:

Recently, MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva had shared her pictures in a Lionel Messi-autographed jersey. "Like father, like daughter!" was the caption in Ziva's post. Dhoni's wife Sakshi had also shared one of the pictures on her Instagram.

Before sharing Ziva's pic, Sakshi had also shared a photo in which India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant could be seen partying with the former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai.

Talking about Dhoni, he called time on his international cricket career on August 15, 2020. However, he is still a part of Indian Premier League as a player.

The legendary India captain barely posts anything on social media, yet he has more than 40 million followers on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Twitter, Dhoni has a following of over 8.5 million.

