Sai Sudharsan was the star performer for India A during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup group stage match against Pakistan A but the left-hander was not able to repeat his heroics on Sunday when the two sides met in the summit clash of the tournament. However, his dismissal led to a massive controversy that has engulfed fans on social media. Sudharsan miscued a pull shot off the bowling of Arshad Iqbal and was caught by Mohammad Haris. However, the replays showed that the Pakistan bowler's front leg was dangerously close to the popping crease and a number of social media users thought that it was a no-ball. However, the decision went against the India A batter.

Arshad iqbal setup against Sai Sudharsan. pic.twitter.com/VHi3hvAesi — umair (@xdselenophile) July 23, 2023

Tayyab Tahir's exceptional hundred garnished Pakistan A's march to a commanding 128-run win over India A, for a second consecutive Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in Colombo on Sunday. Once Pakistan posted a mammoth 352 for eight courtesy of Tahir's 108 off 71 balls, the result was in no real doubt.

3rd umpire judges it as a Legal Delivery. pic.twitter.com/WDwDpJAyAq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2023

India made a fist of it, but ended up at 224 all out in 40 overs to suffer their first defeat in this tournament. From the toss, everything went south for India, who asked Pakistan to bat first — a decision which was a tad puzzling because the chasing team had lost eight matches in the tournament.

Sai got robbed, umpiring now a days — Shubman Gang (@ShubmanGang) July 23, 2023

However, Pakistan A, who fielded as many as eight players with international experience, were in the mood to give a return gift to India A, who fielded a purely U-23 side with no experience of top-flight cricket.

(With PTI inputs)