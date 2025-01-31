Story ProgressBack to home
IND vs ENG Live Score Updates U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final
IND vs ENG Live Scorecard: India and England square off in Kuala Lumpur for a place in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final.
IND vs ENG U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Scorecard© BCCI
U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live: India and England square off in Kuala Lumpur for a place in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final. India have ticked all the boxes so far, while England faced a couple of must-win games in their run to the semi-finals. The Niki Prasad-led side breezed past West Indies, hosts Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the group stage, and Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 6s. G Trisha leads the scoring charts for India, scoring 230 runs in five matches. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2024-25, Results, News and IPL 2025 Mega Auction Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
IND vs ENG U19 WT20 WC Live Score Updates
Right then, it is a crunch encounter between two seasoned outfits in the women's game but England Women Under-19 will slightly be the underdogs in this one given India Women Under-19 are the reigning champions and have played like it as well. It should be a fascinating watch, so, don't go anywhere as the toss and team sheets will be up in some time.
England Women Under-19 on the other hand are unbeaten as well but a couple of their Super Six matches were washed out which forced them to finish second in Grop B behind South Africa. They have been able to step up with the bat in crucial encounters and Davina Perrin will be the one to watch out for. Their bowling too has been solid but that middle order with the bat is largely untested and will be the key area they would want to improve on.
India Women Under-19 come into this contest on an unbeaten streak and the reigning champions have simply cruised past their opponents. The pacers have been prolific upfront and the batting has been rock solid as well with Trisha Gongadi even hitting a stellar ton not long ago. The spinners will be key for them as usual and they will look to march ahead into the summit clash and try and defend their title.
Hello and welcome to the second semi-final of the Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup. We are at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as India Women Under-19 and England Women Under-19 gear up for an epic clash for a spot in the final. Just a few moments ago, South Africa Women Under-19 followed in the footsteps of the senior national team by defeating Australia in the first semi-final and sealed a place in the title clash.
... MATCH DAY ...
So, we have India Women Under-19, who are unbeaten in the tournament so far, taking on England Women Under-19 in the second semi-final. India Women Under-19 has been in phenomenal form, particularly with their batting, which has been consistently impressive throughout the tournament. Their last league-stage match against Scotland was a testament to their dominance, where they posted a massive 208 runs, with Trisha Gongadi starring with a century and 3 wickets. Their bowling unit has also been firing on all cylinders, with every bowler contributing to key dismissals. On the other hand, England Women Under-19 have had a couple of washouts, but have won the remaining games. While they've been performing well as a unit, they're yet to unleash their full potential and completely overwhelm an opponent. Can England Women Under-19 bring their A-game and challenge India's unbeaten run, or will India Women Under-19 continue their dominance and march into the final? We will have our answers soon.