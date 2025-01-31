U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live: India and England square off in Kuala Lumpur for a place in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup final. India have ticked all the boxes so far, while England faced a couple of must-win games in their run to the semi-finals. The Niki Prasad-led side breezed past West Indies, hosts Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the group stage, and Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 6s. G Trisha leads the scoring charts for India, scoring 230 runs in five matches. (Live Scorecard)