Former batter Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as one of the greater cricketers ever in the world. The legendary batter made countless contributions to the sport with his immense records in a career, spanning over two decades. Since his retirement in 2013, Sachin has been really active on social media, sharing his views on various aspects. Be it his probable squad for the World Cup or greetings on any festival, Sachin never misses on any opportunity. On the occasion of the World Tourism Day, the 49-year old showed a glimpse of the traveller inside him.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin posted a video showing small clips of him, travelling to some exotic tourist destinations. He was seen parasailing on a beach, going on a long drive on a beautiful mountain road, cycling in a garden, and wandering around a sea beach.

Capturing memories forever!

Every place has something unique to offer & we can only keep exploring.#WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/jC76vz7rU2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 27, 2022

The video soon went viral on social media and left the fans in awe, as they were mesmerized seeing such a different side of the legendary cricketer.

Making his Test debut in 1989 against Pakistan, Sachin scored a whopping total of 15,921 runs in 200 matches, which is highest by any player , so far. He continued his reign his ODIs as well and smashed 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

He also scored 100 international centuries, which is the maximum by any player, so far.

Currently, Sachin is featuring in the Road Safety World Series cricket league, where he is leading India Legends. So far, India Legends are at the top of the points table with the total of 14 points.

In the previous edition, Sachin took the India Legends to victory after defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash by 14 runs.