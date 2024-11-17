Pakistan batter Babar Azam was confronted by fans amid his poor show with the bat during the T20I series loss to Australia. Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating Pakistan by 13 runs in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Babar scored 3 each in the 1st and 2nd T20Is, raising doubts over his place in the T20I side. During the match in Sydney, Babar was fielding near the boundary where a group of fans were yelling and insulting.

It was indeed an ugly incident as a fan started shouting at Babar, asking the former batter to look at him face to face. Despite getting angry at the man, Babar did manage to greet the fans who were chanting his name in applause.

In a viral video, the man told Babar to go return to Lahore, his hometown, as he doesn't deserve to be part of Pakistan's T20I side.

Pakistani fans at SCG to Babar Azam:



Have some shame, you have no place in T20s, go back to Pakistan.



(Babar hears, gets angry and stares at them)



Fans: Oh you got angry? Come on, stare once again...just drop catches and then clap for others.



Ngl the Punjabi is epic pic.twitter.com/Afe9ASiV0N — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) November 17, 2024

In Sydney, Spencer Johnson took 5-26 to propel Australia to a tense 13-run victory over Pakistan and seal their three-match T20 series with a game to go.

Set just 148 to win after Haris Rauf claimed 4-22 to keep the hosts in check, Pakistan were all out for 134 in the final over despite a lively 52 from Usman Khan.

Australia won a rain-hit first match in Brisbane by 29 runs with the final game at Hobart on Monday.

"We thought we were there or thereabouts and I thought the way the bowlers went about it was brilliant," said Australian captain Josh Inglis.

"There's so many options in this team I can go to. Every time I turned to Johnson tonight, he got a wicket. The way they played tonight was really good."

The third and final match will be played on Monday at the Ninja Stadium in Hobart.