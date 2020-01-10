 
Sachin Tendulkar's Reply On Ajinkya Rahane's "Vada Pav" Tweet Wins Over Internet

Updated: 10 January 2020 16:54 IST

Ajinkya Rahane brought out his foodie side on Friday as he asked his fans on social media about their preference when it comes to eating "vada pav".

Sachin Tendulkar
Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter to post an image of him eating "vada pav". © Twitter


Ajinkya Rahane, India's Test captain, took to Twitter to share a picture of himself eating vada pav on Friday. In the post, Ajinkya Rahane gave his fans three options while asking them how they like their "vada pav"? "How do you like your vada pav? 1. Vada pav with chai, 2. Vada pav with chutney, 3. Just Vada pav," Rahane tweeted. Soon after Rahane's tweet, Sachin Tendulkar revealed his preference on his statemate's post. "I like my Vada Pav with red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney to make the combination even better," Sachin Tendulkar replied.

Fans loved his Sachin Tendulkar's reply and flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the former India batsman.

Tendulkar had earlier revealed that he relishes a spicy 'vada-pav'. "I and my son (Arjun) love to eat vada-pav at Shivaji Park Gymkhana and there is nothing that can beat this snack, laced with 'chutney'," he had said in an interview to a Marathi news channel way back in 2011.

Rahane, who is a part of the Indian Test setup, is gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand. 

New Zealand will host India for a full tour, including five Twenty20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.

The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship where India are currently on top of the points table with 360 points from seven wins out of seven games.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane posted a picture on Twitter on Friday
  • Rahane asked his fans about their preferences while eating vada pav
  • Sachin Tendulkar's reply on Rahane's post won over the internet
