Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle believes that the Indian cricket team bowling attack is currently stronger than their batting ahead of the five-match Test series against England. The side, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, will start their campaign in England on June 20. Bhogle, who will be heard on On Sony Sports Ten 1 & Ten 5 channels, said that India's batters are largely untested in English conditions and as a result, he believes that the bowlers are slightly ahead. However, he added that the series will be a golden opportunity for all the Indian batters to step up and prove their mettle as the side will be missing the star power and experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"With India, I actually think the bowling is stronger at this stage. I hope they get to a stage where I am proved wrong and that the batting shines again - Yashasvi and Rahul have a great partnership, Gill gets into form, Pant gets back to the format he is best at. Look- I think, the No Virat Kohli situation… in the minds of many people, we had started getting used to a scenario when he won't be around. 2 years before Tendulkar finished you knew that the change was going to come, you had started to get your mind around the fact that he may not be there. The great thing about this sport is, great players go and then great players come in.. that is the one thing we must be excited about in this series…how are all these players going to take one step up in their career," Bhogle told NDTV.

When it comes to India's bowling, Bhogle explained that Bumrah will make a huge difference in English conditions and even tipped the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna to perform well.

"Largely because India' s batting is untested in these conditions. That is my view at the moment. I am waiting to be proven wrong.. it is the start of the series. Since Bumrah is around, even when he is not playing he will make a huge difference. I am very happy that you made a mention of the two names we do not talk about their stellar careers- Shami and Ashwin. In Siraj, another player we don't talk often about, may not be enough of a box office material, but he has been fantastic over the years. Prasidh Krishna is full of promise.. I liked what I saw of Akash Deep in Aus. These conditions might favour him. Sourav Ganguly has spoken about Arshdeep Singh...If the pitch is dry, Kuldeep will come in."