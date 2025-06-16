Johannesburg gears up for celebrations: South Africa is eagerly preparing for the homecoming of its new World Champion team and their reception. The excitement is building up for a road show at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where the champion players will return. The celebrations have been ongoing since the day of the win, with around 150 cricket clubs in Gauteng joining in.

Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara-like respect

World Champion captain Temba Bavuma started his journey from the Soweto and Gauteng Cricket League. Latif Singha, Director of the Gauteng Cricket League, says, "Since the day of the win against Australia, champagne and vodka have been flowing. Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram are being hailed as solid technicians and 'Mr. Reliable' by fans, much like Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara. We're all eager to meet our champions."

Munaf Jouli, a key member of the Gauteng Cricket League, recounts that on the fourth day of the final match, almost all members of the club gathered at the Lodium Cricket Club, anxiously waiting for the win while nibbling on their nails. Meanwhile, champagne was being served at the clubs, helping to ease the nervousness.

Comparison to Shah Rukh Khan

Munaf Jouli praises Bavuma, saying, "In his early days, Bavuma played first-class cricket for the Gauteng Lions, showcasing solid technique from the start. He's mentally tough and has now led the team to a major success. This team was on a losing streak, but like Shah Rukh Khan in 'Bazigar,' Bavuma has turned the tables."

Latif Singha believes this win could be a turning point for South Africa, similar to the 1983 World Cup for India. He adds, "Cricket starts in schools here, and you can feel the change in just two to three days. After soccer, cricket is the most popular sport in South Africa. People have become more passionate about Proteas' classical cricket than Springboks or the four-time World Champion rugby team."

The strong cricket culture in Langa played a significant role in shaping Bavuma's cricketing skills and passion. Bavuma studied at South African College Junior School in Newlands and St. David's Marist Inanda in Sandton. Despite facing body-shaming and racial taunts due to his height, these challenges made him mentally stronger.

Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar praise

Former Indian captain and World Champion Sunil Gavaskar says, "After this win, any doubts about Bavuma as a player or captain will be erased." Wisden writes, "No Test captain before Bavuma has won 9 out of 10 matches in cricket history. Bavuma has set a world record for the best unbeaten start."

Bavuma is a fan of Sachin Tendulkar, who compared the South African win to the magic of Test cricket, praising Markram's century and Bavuma's calm captaincy.

The South African team ranked fifth in 2021, third in 2023, and first in 2025. Bavuma's Test statistics can be humorously described as arithmetic progression (53.60 in 2021, 40.07 in 2022, 50.40 in 2023, 55.88 in 2024, and 60.33 in 2025). Senior sports journalist Nikhil Naz describes the Proteas' win in three words: "Chokers... Chasers... Champions!!!"

"1983 World Cup magic"

The South African team has won the ICC trophy after 27 years, a feat that has brought immense joy to the team and its fans. Despite being close to winning several times in the past, they had slipped up, earning them the tag of "chokers." Perhaps that's why the Proteas and their fans were on edge until the very end.

After the win, World Champion captain Temba Bavuma said, "Even when we got it down to 10 runs, you were thinking anything could happen." Aiden Markram added, "We wanted to get it over and done with, but it wasn't easy."

Bavuma also said, "For me to be recognized not just as a black African cricketer, but as someone who has achieved something the country wanted so much, that's something that will make me walk around with my chest out, and I hope it will inspire the country."

Forty-two years ago at Lord's, during the 1983 World Cup, an underdog team defeated the double World Champion team, changing the course of cricket worldwide. In India, cricket became a matter of passion and devotion. Four decades later, at Lord's again, history has been rewritten. The South African team has set an example by defeating the strong defending champions Australia.

A new era of change is sweeping through South Africa. This great win by the Proteas could prove to be the most significant in the team's history.