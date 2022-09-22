Rain played spoilsport in India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match at the Road Safety World Series on Monday but Sachin Tendulkar made sure he entertained the fans with his stroke play in the limited time. Notably, only 5.5 overs of play was possible at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore before rain forced the match to end without a result. Tendulkar had scored 19 runs off 13 balls by then. His unbeaten knock included four fours, one of which came through a superb lap shot which is going viral on social media.

Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills bowled around the good length area but Tendulkar played a beautiful lap shot on it for a four towards the deep fine-leg boundary.

Watch Sachin Tendulkar's lap shot here:

Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster.



Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days. #SachinTendulkarpic.twitter.com/Qx33kiFzNI — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 19, 2022

In the match, India Legends managed to score 49/1 in 5.5 overs. Tendulkar and Suresh Raina (9 not out) were batting at the crease when rain played spoilsport in the match.

Earlier, Naman Ojha was sent back to the pavilion by Shane Bond in the fourth over of the innings. The right-handed batter departed after scoring 18 runs off 15 balls.

India Legends are currently at the third place in the points table with 4 points from 3 games. The Tendulkar-led side had won its opening game before the following two matches were abandoned due to rain.

Sri Lanka Legends are at the top of the table with 6 points while West Indies Legends are at the second spot with 5 points.