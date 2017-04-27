Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Tributes To Vinod Khanna

Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match.

Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match. © @FilmHistoryPic on Twitter

Cricket stars, from Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, mourned the death of Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, who died in Mumbai on Thursday. "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of legendary actor #VinodKhanna ji. My condolences to the family. RIP", Tendulkar tweeted. The veteran star and politician was hospitalised on April 9 and his son Rahul had said then that he was suffering from 'severe dehydration'. However, it was learnt on Thursday that he had died of bladder cancer.

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of legendary actor #VinodKhanna ji. My condolences to the family. RIP — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2017

Surely it's an end to an era, you truly were a charismatic legendary actor sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family #RIPVinodKhannaji — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 27, 2017

RIP Vinod Khanna. Thank you for the many memories!

Your contribution to Indian cinema will never be forgotten. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 27, 2017

A great artist #VinodKhanna leaves us. He will be remembered as one of the finest actors in Bollywood. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 27, 2017

An amazing actor #VinodKhanna leaves us. May his soul rest in peace Condolences to his family. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 27, 2017

Vinod Khanna used to be a frequent appearance at charity cricket matches in his younger days, along with other superstars like Amitabh Bachchan.