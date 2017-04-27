 
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh Lead Cricketers' Tributes To Vinod Khanna

Updated: 27 April 2017 18:34 IST

Tendulkar, Yuvraj and Gautam Gambhir were among those who mourned Vinod Khanna's death.

Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan heading out to open the innings during a charity cricket match. © @FilmHistoryPic on Twitter

Cricket stars, from Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Kumble, mourned the death of Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, who died in Mumbai on Thursday. "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of legendary actor #VinodKhanna ji. My condolences to the family. RIP", Tendulkar tweeted. The veteran star and politician was hospitalised on April 9 and his son Rahul had said then that he was suffering from 'severe dehydration'. However, it was learnt on Thursday that he had died of bladder cancer.

Vinod Khanna used to be a frequent appearance at charity cricket matches in his younger days, along with other superstars like Amitabh Bachchan.

Topics : Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Anil Kumble Gautam Gambhir Cricket
Highlights
  • Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday at age 70
  • He was suffering from bladder cancer
  • He had been hospitalised for severe dehydration for some weeks
