Sachin Tendulkar, known across the globe for his batting skills, had in one of his posts expressed that he loves doing different things. A month after cutting his own hair, Sachin turned barber for his son Arjun Tendulkar and gave him a haircut during the lockdown. The batting maestro on Tuesday shared a time-lapse video on Instagram where he is cutting the hair of his 20-year-old son Arjun Tendulkar. Sharing the video, Sachin also thanked his daughter Sara who served as his salon assistant. "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you'll always be handsome @arjuntendulkar24 Special thanks to my salon assistant @saratendulkar," Sachin captioned the video on Instagram.

While the government has eased down some restrictions after announcing the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, salons are still not allowed to open and people are left with no choice but to trust their family members to give them a haircut.

However last month, Sachin did not take any chance and gave himself a new hairstyle by himself, without taking help of any of his family members.

Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Sachin wrote: "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim & @nandan_v_naik?"

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, a few days after the government announced the first phase of lockdown in March, got a haircut from his actress wife Anushka Sharma.

On Monday, India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was also left to his wife Puja's mercy when it came to a haircut. The experienced batsman shared a photo of his wife Puja giving him a haircut amid the lockdown on Instagram and gave it a hilarious caption that may sum up a problem faced by many, with salons shut amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Trusting your batting partner for a quick single when on 99* or trusting the wife for your haircut - what takes more courage!" he wrote along with the photo, tagging his wife.