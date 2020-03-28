Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Anushka Sharma Turns Hairstylist For Virat Kohli During Quarantine. Watch Video

Updated: 28 March 2020 11:08 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the most of their time together during the 21-day national lockdown.

Virat Kohli was happy with his new haircut that he got from Anushka Sharma. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, got his latest haircut from his new stylist, who is none other than his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actor can be seen giving Kohli a haircut in her latest Instagram video. "This is what quarantine does to you," Kohli says as Anushka lets out a laugh behind him. "You allow things like this to happen. Getting your hair cut with kitchen scissors," he says as Anushka gets to work.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, in quarantine..

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The two discuss the haircut, before Kohli concludes by saying "Beautiful haircut by my wife."

The video ends with a shot of the final outcome of the India captain's new haircut.

Kohli, like his teammates, is spending time at home amid the 21-day national lockdown that has been enforced to counter the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted a message on Friday urging people to follow the lockdown and not step out of their homes.

"Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days - people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines - it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels," Kohli said in his video message.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting from Tuesday midnight an essential step to fight coronavirus.

Most of the sporting events around the world have either been delayed or cancelled as the coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Indian cricket team's most recent ODI series against South Africa was aborted to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Moreover, the BCCI delayed the start of this year's Indian Premier League amid mounting anxiety in India over the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the IPL has been put back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.

Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
