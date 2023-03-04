Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar hung his boots from the sport in 2013 but will always remain a big name in the sport because of his numerous records. Making his debut in 1989 against Pakistan, Sachin went on to become the highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket with a total 15921 runs. He also ended his career as the highest run-scorer in the ODI format with 18426 runs. Apart from his achievements on the field, Sachin is also known for being active on social media. Recently, the former batter took the internet by storm after he posted a picture with Anil Kumble and Yuvraj Singh in Goa.

Taking to Instagram, Sachin posted a picture with his former teammates, giving a reference of the 2001 cult-classic movie, Dil Chahta Hai. "Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?" Sachin captioned the picture. Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood movie, released in 2001 and stars Aamir Khan, Akshay Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

The picture soon went viral on the social media platform and India batter Suryakumar Yadav wrote a brilliant comment on the post, "With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER."

Sachin, Kumble, and Yuvraj were a part of the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team that reached the 2003 World Cup. Kumble called it quit in 2008 while Sachin and Yuvraj were a part of the Indian team that lift the coveted 2011 ODI World Cup trophy, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Sachin has featured in 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and 1 T20I for India, scoring 34,357 runs across all formats. The Master Blaster holds the record for most international centuries with 100 hundreds to his name. He won the World Cup in 2011 at the Wankhede. The fans will also be witnessing a life-size statue Sachin at the Wankhede stadium, will be unveiled during the 2023 ICC World Cup.

It will be erected outside the MCA lounge on a circular platform. The MCA is celebrating the Golden Jubilee year of the Master Blaster at the Wankhede and the statue is a part of the celebration.

