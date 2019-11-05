 
Sachin Tendulkar Says ODI Cricket "Needs A Tweak Of 2 Innings Of 25 Overs"

Updated: 05 November 2019 17:18 IST

Sachin Tendulkar said the 50-over format should be split into two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break.

Sachin Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODI matches. © Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar suggested a change in the format of the One-Day International (ODI) cricket, batting for innovation to keep the fans' interest alive in the 50-over game. The 46-year-old batting legend said the 50-over format should be split into two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break. "The 50-over format is the first thing that needs a look-in," Sachin Tendulkar told The Times Of India. Having played for India across all formats for 24 years, Sachin Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs in 463 ODI matches.

Suggesting a total of four innings to be played between two teams, Tendulkar said: "As I had suggested, the format needs a tweak of two innings of 25 overs per side with a 15-minute break between each innings.

"The number of innovations that can be brought in are huge. Let's say there's a 50-over-a-side match between Team A and Team B. Team A wins the toss, bats 25 overs; then team B bats for 25 overs; Team A resumes innings (with whatever wickets left) from the 26th over; Team B then resumes the last innings to chase the target," he explained.

Tendulkar said if the team batting first loses all their wickets in the first 25 overs then the other team will get 50 overs, along with a break, to chase the target.

"If Team A has lost all their wickets within the first 25 overs itself, then Team B gets 50 overs (25 overs plus 25 overs with a break) to chase the target. Now look at the number of ideas that can be adopted in a format like this," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar is also the leading run-scorer in the Test cricket with 15,921 runs in 200 matches.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
