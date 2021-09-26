The fourth Sunday of September every year is observed as International Daughters' Day. This year, it's on September 26. On Daughters' Day 2021, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback photo with his daughter Sara. In the image, toddler Sara is pictured sitting on Sachin's lap, with her hands raised in the air, as if signalling a six. Sachin captioned the post: "When you are around time flies like a 6 too.. which you have enacted in this pic! It was such a joy to see you crawl out of my lap and grow into a beautiful young lady. I am so proud of you and lucky to have a daughter like you. #InternationalDaughtersDay."

Replying to her father's Daughters' Day wish, Sara wrote, "Love you," and added two red-heart emojis.

Here's the photo:

Within an hour of being shared, the post got over three lakh likes.

Last year, Sachin had shared another photo with Sara. There, the two were pictured on a yacht out in the sea. Sachin threw in some cheeky and witty caption. He wrote, "Sara: Baba, are we lost at sea? Me: I'm not shore!"

That was not the only time Sachin used a pun in his caption. In another throwback photograph last year with Sara, he used her name as a pun. Sachin is seen holding Sara in his arms in the photo. Both father and daughter are all smiles for the camera. Sachin captioned the photo, "Where else can I get itna "Sara" cuteness!"

At present, Sachin is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the mentor for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.