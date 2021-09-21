Mumbai Indians (MI) mentor Sachin Tendulkar is working with his son, Arjun Tendulkar, for the first time in his career in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is currently under way in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MI bought Arjun at his base price of Rs. 20 lakhs during the IPL auction earlier in February. Now, it looks like the father and son are bonding big time off the field too. On Tuesday, Sachin shared a couple of photos on Instagram with Arjun at a beach, and aptly captioned it, "With my SONshine!" Within an hour of being shared, the post has received over 5.5 lakh likes.

Sachin reached the UAE a few days ago. Mumbai Indians had even shared a picture of his arrival ahead of the IPL. "The ICON. The LEGEND. The ___ Aala Re!", Mumbai Indians tweeted, along with the hashtags 'OneFamily', 'MumbaiIndians', 'IPL2021'.

A couple of days ago, MI had shared a video of Sachin joining the team on the field during the training session. After his arrival in the UAE, Sachin was in mandatory quarantine for a few days. MI captioned the post, "Mentor. Icon. Legend." and added, "Master Blaster joins us on the training ground at Abu Dhabi."

Arjun is left-handed batsman and a left-arm fast bowler. Earlier this year, in January, he had made his Mumbai senior T20 team debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Then in February, he was picked for MI at the mini-IPL auction. Right after he was picked, MI, on its official handle, had posted a video of Arjun sharing his thoughts.

"I would like to thank the coaches, owners and the support staff for showing faith in me," he had said, adding that he was "excited to join the MI Paltan", and "can't wait to wear the blue and gold".

Watch the video here:

The Rohit Sharma-led MI, who are the defending champions, were at the fourth spot on the IPL table with 8 points from 8 matches.

Promoted

MI have won the IPL 5 times - 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Sachin represented MI as a player for a few years before retiring in 2013. Arjun is yet to make his debut for MI.

