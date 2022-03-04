Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar paid an emotional tribute to his long-time rival and friend Shane Warne after the latter died in a suspected heart attack on Friday. Warne was 52 years of age at the time of his death and was in Thailand when he breathed his last. "Shocked, stunned & miserable...," wrote Tendulkar in a tweet shortly after the news of Warne's death broke. "Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" added Tendulkar.

Tendulkar and Warne were involved in some epic duel during their playing days and remained friends outside the field.

Earlier on Friday, Warne's management released a statement announcing his death in Koh Samui, Thailand.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," read a part of the statement.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

Warne was the second highest wicket taker in the history of Test cricket, behind Muttiah Muralitharan, with 708 scalps to his name.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner took a total of 1001 wickets and was the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.