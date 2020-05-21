Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid Star In ICC's Throwback Post, Fans Get Nostalgic

Updated: 21 May 2020 11:12 IST

The ICC took to Twitter to share a throwback picture of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Rahul Dravid that left fans nostalgic.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday posted a throwback picture featuring former India batting legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid along with MS Dhoni. Soon after the ICC shared the picture, fans went nostalgic after seeing their cricketing heroes in a single frame. "#ThrowbackThursday," the ICC captioned the post. The image is from a net session from 2007 when India toured England for a three Test matches and seven One-Day Internationals.

"Three legend together," a fan said with heart emojis.

"Golden era in Indian cricket," another one joined in.

"Great talented iconic in India one frame," a used added.

Cricket, much like every other sport, has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In India, resuming cricket might be a tougher task as compared to the rest of the countries since some parts of the country are under strict lockdown as they fall under the red zone category.

On Wednesday, a PTI report said that Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will have to wait to start individual training in the city due to its status of being a COVID-19 red zone, which rules out the opening of sports facilities here for the time being.

"We will strictly adhere to the norms of the state government with regard to the opening of stadiums and sports facilities," a senior MCA official told PTI on Wednesday.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was also postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a precautionary measure against the deadly virus.

