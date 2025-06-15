Sarfaraz Khan shone with a well-crafted century on Day 2 of the ongoing intra-squad game between India and India A at Beckenham, Kent. While India captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul (India) scored fifties in the opening day, the following day belonged to right-handed batter Sarfaraz (India A). He had retired out at the score of 101. On the other hand, it was a poor outing for Ruturaj Gaikwad (India A), who was dismissed for a duck. Other India A batters Abhimanyu Easwaran (39) and Ishan Kishan (45 not out) played handy knocks. India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who came in to bat twice, scored 0 and 35.

Meanwhile, rising batting sensation Sai Sudharsan (India), who has already impressed in domestic cricket and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season, scored 38 runs.

It is turning out to be a good match for all-rounder Shardul Thakur (India). He was the pick of the bowlers on the opening day of the match, while the next day saw him stay unbeaten at the score of 19.

This match is the senior team's only simulation game before the opening Test against England at the Headingly from June 20. India are set to face the Three Lions in a series of five games.

The intra-sqaud game acts like a pre-cursor to the Test match. The Indian team under head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is currently in India due to a family emergency, opted for a "closed door" session to prevent the opposition from getting any ideas on the tactical front, emulating a long-established practice among European football clubs.

They had done the same during the tour of Australia earlier this year.

As bowling coach Morne Morkel said on Wednesday, building the stamina to bowl and field 90 overs a day is very different from normal net sessions.

The four-day game, which doesn't have the official first-class status, gives batters a second go if someone is dismissed cheaply.

With 360 overs of match simulation available over four days, it will give the team management a chance to allow the bowling unit get enough overs under their belt.

That would be handy in ensuring that the bowlers -- be it a spinner or a pacer -- have the requisite rhythm in actual match.

