The Australian cricket team has traditionally been a part of several controversies purely because of their repeated acts that crossed the line while sledging the opponent team's players. Though the modern team, led by Pat Cummins, has been touted to be much different, even this side crossed a line during the World Test Championship final against South Africa. Seeing the Proteas inching closer to a victory on Day 4 of the WTC final at Lord's, the Australians are said to have used the dreaded word 'choke' in order to unnerve Temba Bavuma and his men.

Australia seemed to have attempted to use all the tricks in their hat in order to disturb the Temba Bavuma-Aiden Markram partnership. During a chat after helping South Africa seal the WTC final, Bavuma said he could hear words like 'choke' while batting in the middle.

"While we were batting, we could hear the Aussies using that dreaded word: choke," said Bavuma on BBC Test Match Special. "We came in with a lot of belief and a lot of doubters. We got ourselves into the final, and there were doubters as to the route we took. This win squashes that. Here's an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite."

"As a country, it's a chance for us to rejoice in something, to forget about our issues and really come together. I hope it inspires and continues to inspire our country. For this group of players, there were a lot of doubters but the way we played would have wiped all of that out," the South Africa skipper added.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj also spoke on the 'chokers' tag that South Africa have had to live with for a long time. He is hoping the word would now be history.

"It'll be great not to have to hear that again. To have got the job done and to get rid of that is quite a big thing for this team. All the questions that have been asked in the past have now been answered," concluded the sole centurion of the match.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins, on the other hand, said that there could be the need of a 'change' as his team looks to bounce back.

"We've obviously got a team here that got us to the final so it's about when do we feel it's the right time to change," Cummins, said.

"After this Test match, everyone is thrown back into the conversation so it's a bit of a reset. It's probably more for me and the selectors to sit down and map it out."