 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar Could Play Doctor Strange, Says Benedict Cumberbatch

Updated: 21 April 2018 17:38 IST

British movie and TV star Benedict Cumberbatch said that the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a perfect fit to play the role of superhero Doctor Strange

Sachin Tendulkar Could Play Doctor Strange, Says Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch said Tendulkar could play the role of superhero Doctor Strange. © AFP

British movie and TV star Benedict Cumberbatch on Sunday said that the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is a perfect fit to play the role of superhero Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch, who portrays the role of a neurosurgeon turned sorcerer on the big screen, spoke about it when he met the former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the "Avengers: Infinity War" press tour in Singapore. When Lee asked Cumberbatch for his view on which cricketer would be able to ace the role of Doctor Strange, the British star was quick to take the Master Blaster's name.

"Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary," Cumberbatch said.

When the 41-year-old British star was asked about his favourite cricketer, he said, "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicketkeeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War" is set to release in India on April 27.

Tendulkar, who is considered as the cricket-god in India, penned India captain Virat Kohli's profile in TIME's 100 most influential people list.

Kohli thanked the 'Master Blaster' for his "warm and encouraging words" and said it was an honour to make it to the TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018.

Recalling the time when he first saw Kohli, Tendulkar wrote: "The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Cumberbatch was speaking during Avengers: Infinity War press tour
  • Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up, said Cumberbatch
  • Loved playing cricket and because I was a wicketkeeper, said Cumberbatch
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Writing Profile In TIME
Virat Kohli Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Writing Profile In TIME's 100 Most Influential People List
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Stuns Fans By Joining Them For A Game Of
Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Stuns Fans By Joining Them For A Game Of 'Gully' Cricket
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Pleads With Public To Give Banned Trio
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Pleads With Public To Give Banned Trio 'Some Space'
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Ban On Australian Trio
Ball-Tampering Scandal: Sachin Tendulkar Backs Ban On Australian Trio
Vinod Kambli Touches Sachin Tendulkar
Vinod Kambli Touches Sachin Tendulkar's Feet. What Happens Next Will Give You Friendship Goals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 117
3 New Zealand 102
4 Australia 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 04 April 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.