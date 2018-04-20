Virat Kohli Thanks Sachin Tendulkar For Writing Profile In TIME's 100 Most Influential People List

Virat Kohli was named as one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people of 2018 following a scintillating 2017 for the Indian cricket team captain . Kohli was one of six sportspersons included in the prestigious list, but one of only two from outside the United States alongside Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer. The Indian skipper's profile for the magazine was penned by none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar . On Friday, Kohli thanked the 'Master Blaster' for his "warm and encouraging words" and said it was an honour to make it to the prestigious list.

Thank you @sachin_rt paaji for such warm and encouraging words. Truly honored for being able to make it to the @Time's 100 list. #Times100 #grateful — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 20, 2018

Recalling the time when he first saw Kohli, Tendulkar wrote: "The U-19 World Cup in 2008 was very important for India, as it would define the next bunch of youngsters who would go on to represent the nation. That was the first time I watched this young, passionate player lead India. Today Virat Kohli is a household name and a champion in cricket. Even back then, his hunger for runs and consistency was remarkable, something that has become the hallmark of his game.

"My father always told me that if I focused on what I was doing, over time, detractors would become followers. Virat seems to have a similar outlook when it comes to his game.

"I wish him all the best for his career ahead and am confident he will continue to bring pride and glory to India through cricket. Go Virat!" wrote Tendulkar.

Kohli took the cricketing world by storm in 2017, breaking plethora of records en route to destroying bowlers. In 2017, the 29-year-old scored the third-most runs in history across all three formats for a calendar year.

His 2,818 runs, which included 11 hundreds, sits only behind Sri Lankan maestro Kumar Sangakkara (2014) and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (2005).

Kohli is currently focussed on leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018, following which he will shift his focus to the all-important England tour.