Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with family and his two pet dogs. Tendulkar took to Twitter to share pictures from his birthday celebration. "Brought in my birthday with my loved ones!" he captioned the post. "Thank you everyone for the warm wishes," he added. In one of the pictures, he can be seen cutting the birthday cake. His daughter Sara is also seen in the picture. The second photo is a selfie where he is seen lying down between his two dogs.

Brought in my birthday with my loved ones!



Thank you everyone for the warm wishes. pic.twitter.com/R5S916D8dZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2022

There were several wishes on social media on the occasion of his birthday.

"664 international matches, 34,357 international runs, 100 international tons, 201 international wickets. Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.

Mumbai Indians, the team he represented in the Indian Premier League, also wished him, as well as several former teammates.

Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d70JoSnJd8 - BCCI (@BCCI) April 24, 2022

The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions.



Paltan, replies Sachiiiin Sachiiiin ! Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/xsfjEyhmeu - Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2022

Happy birthday paaji!!



Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT - Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022

A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.

May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL - VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022

Wishing you a many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt sir. Thank you for inspiring a generation of cricketers. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 24, 2022

The Master Blaster called time on his Test career after registering 15,921 runs , including 51 centuries in the longest format, most by any player.

When one talks about the ODIs, Tendulkar is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons.

Tendulkar had represented the Indian cricket team in six World Cups in a career that spanned almost 24 years. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He remains the only player to have scored 100 international centuries.