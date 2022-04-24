Cake, Canines And Loved Ones: See Pics From Sachin Tendulkar's Birthday Celebrations
Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to share pictures from his birthday celebrations.
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion with family and his two pet dogs. Tendulkar took to Twitter to share pictures from his birthday celebration. "Brought in my birthday with my loved ones!" he captioned the post. "Thank you everyone for the warm wishes," he added. In one of the pictures, he can be seen cutting the birthday cake. His daughter Sara is also seen in the picture. The second photo is a selfie where he is seen lying down between his two dogs.
There were several wishes on social media on the occasion of his birthday.
"664 international matches, 34,357 international runs, 100 international tons, 201 international wickets. Here's wishing the ever-so-inspirational & legendary @sachin_rt a very happy birthday," tweeted the official handle of BCCI.
Mumbai Indians, the team he represented in the Indian Premier League, also wished him, as well as several former teammates.
The pride of a nation & an emotion to billions.- Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 23, 2022
Paltan, replies Sachiiiin Sachiiiin ! Happy birthday, @sachin_rt #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/xsfjEyhmeu
Happy birthday paaji!!- Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 24, 2022
Wishing you lots of happiness and good health. May you have the best day!! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Iw7veGLXOT
Many happy returns of the day paaji! @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Yw6E4RGvd4- Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 23, 2022
A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt.- VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2022
May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/IUIzCHJ6BL
Wishing you a many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt sir. Thank you for inspiring a generation of cricketers.— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) April 24, 2022
The Master Blaster called time on his Test career after registering 15,921 runs , including 51 centuries in the longest format, most by any player.
When one talks about the ODIs, Tendulkar is at the top of the run-scoring charts with 18,426 runs, including 49 tons.
Tendulkar had represented the Indian cricket team in six World Cups in a career that spanned almost 24 years. He was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.
He remains the only player to have scored 100 international centuries.