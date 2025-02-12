Following India's disappointing 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a 10-point disciplinary guideline aimed at addressing key concerns within the team. Among the directives, a major focus has been on players returning to domestic cricket to regain form. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared his views on the matter, supporting the idea but also stressing the need for managing player workload effectively.

Dhawan agreed that domestic cricket plays a crucial role in helping players find form, particularly after an injury or poor performances.

"Absolutely, you should go and play," Dhawan said, speaking exclusively to ANI.

"If someone is coming back from an injury, they must prove their match fitness in domestic cricket. Take Shami [Mohammed], for example. He played a full domestic season to prove his fitness before returning to international cricket. That match sharpness is crucial," he added.

However, he also pointed out the need to balance game time with adequate rest.

"If a player is out of form, then yes, domestic cricket is the best way to regain rhythm but if someone has just finished an intense international tour and only has a five-day gap before the next one, playing in that short break could affect his freshness. It's important to manage that carefully," he said.

The introduction of these new rules has also led to speculation about potential internal conflicts within the team, especially with Gautam Gambhir taking over as head coach. One of the guidelines emphasised better teamwork, fewer support staff, and restrictions on families travelling with the squad.

Advertisement

"This has happened before," Dhawan remarked.

"These rules have existed in the past as well. There have always been restrictions on how long family members can stay. After a certain period, they leave, and players focus solely on cricket," he added.

One of the most debated points in the new guidelines is the restriction on players' wives accompanying them during tours. While Dhawan acknowledged the importance of discipline, he also stressed the need for emotional balance.

"Cricketers live a very disciplined life. Having a companion is important because it helps a player relax in a comfort zone. If you're constantly in an intense mindset, you will burn out faster. Switching off is as important as switching on," Dhawan emphasised.

India's heavy defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy cost them a place in the World Test Championship final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)