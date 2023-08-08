India skipper Rohit Sharma left everyone utterly impressed with his hilarious response to a fan's query during an event in USA. The 36-year-old batter recently featured in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, which India clinched with 2-1 score-line. To groom young players and to try different combinations ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup, Rohit benched himself in the second and third ODI matches. As Team India is currently facing West Indies in the T20I series, the skipper is on a short vacation with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Recently during an event in USA, the opening batter was asked about the toughest Pakistan bowler to face. Rohit gave a hilarious replay, which left his wife Ritika Sajdeh is splits.

"Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates big controversy)," said Rohit while replying to a fan during the event.

"Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I will take one player's name, the second will feel bad. If I will take second players' name, then the third will feel bad. I think all of them are good)," he added.

In the absence of Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been leading Team India in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies. The visitors are trailing 0-2 in the five-match series.

Both the teams will be squaring off against each other in the third T20I match on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. As for Rohit, the designated India skipper has a couple of more weeks of break before the Asia Cup 2023 campaign begins.