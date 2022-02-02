India limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude for a "rap" song that was posted on Twitter by broadcasters Star Sports. The song celebrates Rohit taking over as captain of Team India in ODIs and T20Is. Rohit's first assignment as full-time white-ball captain will be against the West Indies, who have already arrived in India to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Rohit took to Twitter and replied: "Humbled by the lovely rap @StarSportsIndia Looking forward to be back on the field and take inspiration from the fans' continued support as India takes on West Indies #BelieveinBlue #IndvsWI."

Here's a look at the "rap" video posted by Star Sports with a caption that read:

"The dawn of a new era for #TeamIndia led by #NayaCaptainRohit; gear up to #BelieveInBlue for the Paytm ODI Trophy #INDvWI!."

The dawn of a new era for #TeamIndia led by #NayaCaptainRohit; gear up to #BelieveInBlue for the Paytm ODI Trophy #INDvWI! ????



Get set for the ???? action:



1st ODI | Feb 6, Broadcast starts: 12:30 PM, Match starts: 1:30 PM | Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/wo9lJNopJ3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 1, 2022

The three ODI matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 while the T20 internationals are scheduled to be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

The ODIs will be played behind closed doors as stated by the Gujarat Cricket Association released in a tweet.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat. @BCCI #INDvsWI #teamindia," the GCA tweeted.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," another tweet said.