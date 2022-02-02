Ahead of the white-ball series against India, the Kieron Pollard-led West Indies arrived in Ahmedabad for the ODI leg of the tour. India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is. All the ODIs will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The first match is scheduled on February 6.

The T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata beginning on February 16.

"WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! The #MenInMaroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI's here, starting on February 6," tweeted West Indies Cricket along with a video of the team's arrival.

Watch: West Indies team arrives in Ahmedabad for limited-overs series vs India

WI arrive safely in Ahmadabad! ✈️ ????????



The #MenInMaroon have a quick turnaround, as WI get ready to play @BCCI in 3 ODI's here, starting on February 6 #INDvsWI ???????? pic.twitter.com/WSHvHKoqVA — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

"After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India," it said in another tweet.

After a long couple days of travel from Barbados, the #MenInMaroon have arrived in India! ✌???? #INDvWI ???????? pic.twitter.com/ogvbrtQqTy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 2, 2022

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday had confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on the 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing its 1000th ODI. The Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added.