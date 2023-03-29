One of the most exciting batters in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw has had a strange start to his international career. After breaking into the Indian team at the age of 18, the opening batter saw his stocks taking a hit, resulting in him being sidelined from the senior side in all formats. Though Shaw has done wonders in the domestic spectrum, he is still struggling to create space for him in the team. When former India captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about Shaw's case, he said that skipper Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him.

Giving his honest opinion of Shaw, Ganguly said that the Delhi Capitals batter is 'ready to play for India'.

"I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready," he said, as per the Times of India.

Ganguly was also asked about Rishabh Pant, with the wicket-keeper batter set to remain on the sidelines for the most part of this year. As far as Pant's replacement in the Indian team is concerned, Dada isn't worried.

"Rishabh is special and you won't get a player like him easily. But I think Ishan Kishan is good. There's KS Bharat. Obviously, they play differently. Everybody will not bat the same way. With opportunity, these wicketkeeper-batters will come good. With Ishan, we have seen what he can do in the shorter formats. KL Rahul has done well in ODIs with an average more than 45 which is fantastic. He is a good One-Day player. If he can do the job, I really don't see a problem," he said.