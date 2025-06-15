An icon in the Indian Premier League (IPL), AB de Villiers produced quite a few magical performances in the T20 league, particularly for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, the batter first started his career in the IPL with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. Though it was for the Bengaluru side that the South African really made a name for himself, his Delhi days are often overlooked. De Villiers couldn't perform for DD the way he did for RCB, and the reason behind this change finally seems to be out.

In a candid chat, De Villiers claimed that there were many 'poisonous characters' in the DD side when he played for them. Though the former South Africa captain didn't take names, he said that the 'poisonous characters' sort of ruined the fact that he also got to play with legends like Glenn McGrath and Daniel Vettori in the team.

"I would hate to give you names. Burning people, you know. But the Delhi Daredevils were in shambles. I mean, it was. There were lots of poisonous characters in that side," de Villiers said in a chat with Cricket.com. "Lots of legends. So it's such a bittersweet moment for me because I speak... I remember it fondly. And some of the highlights of my life and career was there, spending time with Glenn McGrath and Daniel Vettori."

"That's where we got close. But these guys were my heroes and I was so scared of them growing up," he added. "Like McGrath. I mean, I played against him in 2006 in a Test match and I could hardly breathe, literally, and never spoke a word to him. And then in the next minute, I'm sitting here in 2008 and he sits next to me and goes, I like the way you play. I'm like, what's going on there?"