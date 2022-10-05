Since taking over Team India's full-time captaincy reigns from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma has hardly put a foot wrong. The Indian team might have failed to win the Asia Cup 2022 but in terms of bilaterals, Rohit's series record has been 100 per cent. As the Indian team secured a 2-1 series triumph over South Africa in the 3-match T20I series, Rohit earned his 10th straight win as India's full-time captain in terms of bilaterals.

Rohit began his stint as India's full-time skipper in the T20I series against New Zealand after the team's dismal campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 in UAE. Since then, Rohit hasn't lost a single bilateral series as India's skipper.

Full list of India's bilateral series with Rohit Sharma as full-time captain:

Beat NZ 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat WI 3-0 in ODIs (H)

Beat WI 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat SL 3-0 in T20Is (H)

Beat SL 2-0 in Tests (H)

Beat Eng 2-1 in T20Is (A)

Beat Eng 2-1 in ODIs (A)

Beat WI 4-1 in T20Is (A)

Beat Aus 2-1 in T20Is (H)

Beat SA 2-1 in T20Is (H)

Rohit reached the milestone of 10 bilateral series wins with the 3-match assignment against South Africa. After winning the first two matches, India tried to give a few fringe players an opportunity to get valuable match practice in the third T20I.

The likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav came into the playing XI but failed to leave a mark. Rishabh Pant, promoted as an opener in the match, also struggled to impose himself with the bat.

Before the South Africa series, India had beaten Australia by the same margin. Rohit would hope to have his team carry on the same form in the T20 World Cup and hope to bring the excruciating wait for the World Cup to an end.