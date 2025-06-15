The World Test Championship (WTC) final came to a grand conclusion on Saturday with South Africa beating Australia by five wickets at Lord's to lift their first ICC title since 1998. South Africa's win mark the end of the 2023-25 WTC cycle, and the focus now firmly remains of the upcoming Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India, starting June 20. The first Test of a five-match series will be played in Leeds' Headingley Cricket Ground from next Friday.

During the post-match coverage of the WTC final, former England captain Kevin Pietersen and Australia great Matthew Hayden were previewing the upcoming series, leading to an awkward moment.

As Pietersen was discussing how India can take advantage of England's inexperienced bowling, Hayden briefly exited the frame to drag one of South Africa's heroes, Kagiso Rabada, to join them in the middle.

This forced Pietersen to change the topic and turn the focus back on South Africa's historic achievement.

"Why don't we leave the India-England series because right now we have an absolute legend with us in Kagiso Rabada," Pietersen said, after Hayden dragged Rabada into the picture.

Pietersen lauded Aiden Markram's masterly 136, playing a big part in South Africa winning the WTC title.

After bagging a duck in the first innings, Markram stood up to hit a magnificent 136, laced with 14 boundaries, and play a crucial hand in South Africa chasing down 282 before lunch on day four's play, as the Proteas secured a major ICC championship win after 27 years of heartbreak in the knockout stages of various tournaments.

"Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa's Test history - but when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary."

