A hilarious moment took place in the outfield during the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025. In a match between Dindigul Dragons and Siechem Madurai Panthers, a bizarre series of events took place. Bowling first, Dindigul committed a comedy of errors in the outfield, making not one or two, but three misfields for the same sequence of play. As a result, Madurai batters were able to convert a quick single into three runs just by running between the wickets and taking advantage of the calamitous fielding.

The event took place on the penultimate ball of the first innings, with tailender Gurjapneet Singh on strike. Gurjapneet had played the ball towards extra cover and tried to sneak a quick single. However, the throw by Dindigul captain, legendary India spinner R Ashwin, was not collected properly at the stumps.

This misfield allowed Gurjapneet and batting partner S Rajalingam to take two runs. Hilariously, the throw from short mid-wicket was wayward too, and the batters were able to take yet another run.

Somehow, the third throw, coming in from short third man, also missed its aim, and for a second it seemed as if the batters could end up running four by themselves.

Fans and users on the internet could not help but acknowledge the clip, which went viral on social media.

The comedy of errors helped Siechem Madurai Panthers reach a total of 150/8 in 20 overs. However, the total did not prove to be enough.

Dindigul Dragons, the defending champions of TNPL, chased it down with ease, reaching their target of 151 in just 12.3 overs.

Ashwin played an excellent knock. Playing as an opener, Ashwin slammed 49 runs in just 29 balls, putting up an opening stand of 124 with partner Shivam Singh. The latter performed even better, staying unbeaten till the end on 86 runs off just 41 balls, as Dindigul cruised to victory with nine wickets in hand.

Ashwin laced his innings with six boundaries and three sixes, while Shivam hit eight fours and half a dozen sixes.

Dindigul Dragons are one of the most power-packed sides of TNPL 2025, featuring names who have played or have been in contention for the senior India team before. Apart from Ashwin, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also plays for them. Veteran pacer Sandeep Warrier, who represented India in one T20I, also plays for Dindigul, as well as wicket-keeper batter Baba Indrajith who has previously played for India A.