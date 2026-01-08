Former England and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali expressed his displeasure at the controversy over Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Mustafizur was released by KKR following a directive from the BCCI despite buying him for Rs 9.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. Following the decision by KKR, Bangladesh retaliated by formally requesting the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka. Moeen said that "something isn't right here" and pointed out that administrators should concentrate on "bigger issues".

“The game is already in a bit of danger regarding these things, and then on top of that, what happened with Mustafizur – honestly, something isn't right here. Something needs to be done to fix things because it's not just about Mustafizur. Pakistan, Bangladesh – we all know various issues are going on. It can't go on like this. These are big problems," Moeen told bdnews24.

Moeen also expressed his sympathy for Mustafizur who was signed for a big sum of money for the IPL but will not receive any compensation because of the franchise's decision.

“More than anything else, I feel bad for Mustafizur. He got such a good contract, and considering his career, his years of skilful performance and journey, he finally got something so good… He could have been in another team, but KKR got him… and honestly, he is the one suffering more than anyone."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), through its official PSL handle on 'X', announced that Mustafizur will be playing the next edition of the Pakistan Super League even though the players' auction for it is yet to be done.

The fast bowler is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and will be a part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

(With agency inputs)