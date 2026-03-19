Former India captain and legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, has highlighted the connection between Virat Kohli and RCB and said the famous cricketer could come up with new shots this season. "RCB's identity is still built around him (Kohli). If you look back at RCB over the last 10-12 years, it has always been about someone like Virat Kohli. Once he took over the captaincy in 2013, it has been about his presence with the franchise," Kumble told JioStar.

The 55-year-old former India head coach also said he was surprised to see the reception the former South Africa captain AB de Villiers received on his 100th Test match in Bengaluru.

"Of course, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle received a similar kind of support. I was fascinated when AB walked in to play his 100th Test match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium; you could see the kind of reception he received even while representing South Africa. That shows the kind of love people of Bengaluru have for RCB and for Virat," said the former India skipper.

Kumble stressed that Virat Kohli and RCB will forever be synonymous, like MS Dhoni and CSK in the IPL.

"Like we speak about MS (Dhoni) and CSK, Virat and RCB will always be synonymous, and I don't think that will change. That legacy will remain," added Kumble.

Kumble also acknowledged the role of the spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, in RCB's maiden title win last season. He also noted the contributions of the seamers in RCB's win.

"What stood out for me last season were the contributions from the two spinners, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma. They brought consistency in the bowling performances, which helped RCB reach the final and eventually win it. The fast bowlers, we knew, always had the credentials to perform their roles, whether it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Josh Hazlewood," noted Kumble.

On Virat Kohli looking to take more risks in IPL 2026 and his improved strike rate, Kumble said, "Great players always look to improve; they are never satisfied. Every season, you want to make corrections, not just for the team but also for your own growth and to challenge yourself."

The former India captain believes Kohli may come up with new shots in the upcoming season.

"Don't be surprised if he comes into this season with a different outlook, perhaps trying something like the scoop shot or the reverse scoop. We have seen AB de Villiers do that consistently over the years, and Virat could add that to his batting repertoire as well. Great players like him are constantly looking to evolve, improve, and challenge themselves," he concluded.

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