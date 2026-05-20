Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might only be 15, but he has the maturity of a 30-year-old. With the Rajasthan Royals needing a victory against the Lucknow Super Giants to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-off hopes alive, the teenage sensation slammed a 38-ball 93 to help his team chase down a target of 221 runs on Tuesday. The victory did not just keep the Royals in control of their own play-off qualification scenario, but also gave the cricket world another glimpse of what Sooryavanshi can go on to achieve in the future, not just in the IPL but for Indian cricket as a whole.

Speaking to Murali Kartik after the match, the 15-year-old from Bihar explained the mindset he adopted while chasing such a steep target. With Rajasthan just one win away from the IPL play-offs, Sooryavanshi seemed remarkably calm about the hype surrounding him.

"I don't read papers and all," he said with a smile when asked if he reads what is written about him. "Nothing much. I don't really see too much, I don't read newspapers and all, so I don't think too much about it. I just think that this is only the start. If my career becomes long and I play for a long time, people will say many more things. My focus should just remain on the game and I should complete my journey."

READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Magic: Records Broken By 15-Year-Old With 38-Ball 93

During the match, he scored only 11 runs off the first 12 balls he faced, but then accelerated to complete his half-century off just 23 balls.

"I was just thinking, because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings, that the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn't rush too much at the start; I should take some time, and if I bat for a longer period, it's going to help the batter at the other end as well. That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes at any time, so I can take a little more time, not rush too much, and try to take the game right to the end," he said.

When asked about his unique celebration, Sooryavanshi said he tries to do something new every day. "Even I don't know what that was; even the last game's celebration didn't mean anything (kuch meaning nahi tha). I just keep trying new things."

Looking ahead to their final group match on Sunday, Sooryavanshi added: "We just want to focus on the last game and enjoy it, and we want to win."

His skipper, Yashasvi Jaiswal, was full of praise for his young opening partner. "The way Vaibhav batted, he absolutely killed the game. I wanted to play good cricketing shots and get the momentum. Vaibhav and I said one of us should play till the end, and he killed the game."

(With PTI inputs)

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