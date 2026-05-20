Rajasthan Royals took a major step towards the IPL 2026 Playoffs with a 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Tuesday. Batting first, LSG slammed 220/5 with Mitchell Marsh scoring a sensational 96 while Josh Inglis contributed with a fiery half-century. In response, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 93 off just 38 deliveries and Dhruv Jurel scored his 6th fifty of the season as RR chased down the target with 5 balls to spare. As a result, RR moved to the fourth position with 14 points from 13 matches and this result was bad news for Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

How can Rajasthan Royals qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

Scenario 1 (RR win their final game against Mumbai Indians) - If RR can win their last group stage match, they will have 16 points from 14 matches. It will be enough for them to qualify for the Playoffs as no other side can reach the 16-point mark.

Scenario 2 (RR lose their final game against Mumbai Indians) - If RR lose their remaining match, they will be stuck at 14 points from 14 points. In that situation, they will need KKR to lose one of their remaining matches and CSK as well as PBKS to lose their remaining game. If KKR win two matches or PBKS win their remaining match, RR will be eliminated. If PBKS and KKR lose their matches but CSK win their last match, RR and CSK will be tied at 14 points. In that case, Net Run Rate (NRR) will decide who goes to the Playoffs.

What RR stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal said

"I think everyone put in the hard yards and they played really well. Everyone was into the game and working towards it. The way Jofra bowled and the way Brijesh bowled, because we knew the wicket was pretty good and runs were going to come. The way Jofra came back initially in the powerplay as well, I think it was unbelievable. The way Vaibhav batted and Dhruv batted, I think they killed the game. Absolutely amazing. I'm really happy for the team, we needed it. And of course all the support staff have put in a lot of work behind the scenes as well, so I think it's unbelievable. Very grateful," Jaiswal said.

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