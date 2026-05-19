Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued to shatter records as the Rajasthan Royals batter added another major accolade to his name during the IPL 2026 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to score 500 runs in an IPL season during his fiery knock at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The record previously belonged to Rishabh Pant who achieved the massive feat while playing for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) back in 2018. Sooryavanshi went on to slam a half-century off just 23 deliveries with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

It has been a brilliant season for the 15-year-old sensation till now and his performances for the franchise has even led to a section of fans as well as experts asking for his inclusion in the senior team.

He was recently included in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka and a number of ex-cricketers have urged the BCCI to hand him an India debut in the near future.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh smashed a brutal 57-ball 96 to power Lucknow Super Giants to 220 for five against Rajasthan Royals.

Sent in to bat, Opener Marsh added 109 off 50 balls with Josh Inglis (60 off 29 balls) to lay a strong foundation.

Marsh and skipper Rishabh Pant (35) then provided the acceleration in the final overs with a 64 off 42.

For RR, leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/35) snapped two wickets.

(With PTI inputs)

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