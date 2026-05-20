There wasn't a single soul at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium who remained seated as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's storm blew apart the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday. Sooryavanshi's whirlwind knock of 93 runs from 38 balls earned his team a crucial victory in the playoffs race, prompting even LSG owner Sanji Goenka to stand up and applaud the 15-year-old prodigy. But, Goenka's appreciation of Sooryavanshi didn't end there, with the two also catching up after the match, where the RR star's gesture for the LSG owner's wife won everyone's hearts.

As Sooryavanshi walked back to the dressing room after missing out on a century, Goenka was on his feet, clapping for the teenage sensation. Later, the two had a brief interaction on the ground, where Sooryavanshi also touched the feet of Goenka's wife's fee out of respect.

Sanjiv Goenka giving a standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/irXq8Gwvs5 — Deepak paswan (@PaswanDeep12610) May 19, 2026

Seeing Goenka and Sooryavanshi chat, India legend Sunil Gavaskar joked that the LSG boss will be bidding for the teenager soon.

"I will be bidding for you soon," Gavaskar said after the match, summing up the impact Sooryavanshi has had in the IPL, making even rival teams his fans.

Rajasthan Royals Hero Vaibhav Suryavanshi winning hearts on & off the field



"After Lucknow Super Giants Vs RR Sanjiv Goenka to meet Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, they started talking for a while. Then shortly after Goenka's & his wife arrived there. At that moment, when LSG owner… pic.twitter.com/LidEIF0NTw — MANU. (@IMManu_18) May 19, 2026

Sooryavanshi started off on a cautious note against the Super Giants, as the Royals looked to chase down the target of 221 runs. Speaking after the game, he explained that it was important for him to bat for long, hence the change in approach.

"That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes anytime, so I can take a little more time and not rush too much and try to take the game till the end," Sooryavanshi said after the match.

He also said his focus was on pacing his innings rather than rushing, observing the pitch, and playing according to the situation of the game.

"I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings, and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn't rush too much at the start, I should take some time, and if I bat for a longer period, it's going to help the batter at the other end as well," he added.

Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours. He was aptly supported by Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 6 sixes and 3 fours.

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