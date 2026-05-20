Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was in no mood to mince his words as he arrived at the press conference after his team's thrilling victory over the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday. The victory gave the Royals' playoff qualification hopes a big boost, leaving the team only a win away from booking a spot in the next round. While Parag was full of praise for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the team's 15-year-old prodigy who was named Player of the Match for his 38-ball 93, he did not miss the opportunity to send a message to IPL commentators who have been targeting him over his personal life.

Parag, who was recently caught up in a 'vaping controversy', was asked how he deals with what is being written or said about him. The RR skipper said he has come to terms with the fact that no matter what he does, people are going to talk. He emphasised that it is important for him to focus on his work and not read into who is saying what.

"First, one thing I have understood now, you mentioned four years, that no matter what I do, people will talk," Parag said. "I have understood that much. Secondly, I have also understood that whatever talk is happening, it shouldn't affect my game, my form, or my mindset. Because keyboard warriors-that is outside work, and it should be left outside. And as far as how much I think about my game or how much belief I have in my game, I feel that shouldn't be overpowered by it.

"As far as whatever is going on in the IPL this year, a lot of things are happening outside. I feel this entire country loves cricket very much. We, as players, try to give our best whenever we go out, to perform for the crowd that has come and for the expectations they bring," he added.

Parag further tore into IPL experts and commentators, saying that players make mistakes and that it is absolutely normal. However, he argued that lines are crossed when comments are made by those sitting in the commentary box regarding a player's personal life or matters outside the cricket ground.

"Players are working very hard. It's very easy to say when a team gets all out for 75 or 80 that they don't want to play or don't know how to play. Before that game, there must be three or four days of preparation, and there is preparation on how to score 220 or 250, but sometimes it doesn't happen. We are also human; mistakes happen from our side too.

"I feel, whatever is happening outside, especially commentators whose voices are reaching the people, I would just request them to love cricket, talk about cricket, and I feel a sport that is so important to a country, in which we are the best, I feel it should be treated with some respect and only cricket should be talked about, nothing else," he asserted.

The win against Lucknow has taken Rajasthan to the fourth spot in the points table. They now face the Mumbai Indians in their final league match of the season. A victory against MI would guarantee RR a spot in the playoffs, though a defeat could still see the

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