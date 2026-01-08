Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith reflected on his side's 4-1 Ashes series triumph with pride and perspective, describing the fifth Test as a fitting end to the hard-fought campaign. He also stated that the team knows how crucial every Test is in terms of WTC, with the side continuing to dominate at the top of the rankings. "It was nice to finish on a high note, and we know the importance of every Test match in terms of WTC. It was a good game of Test cricket and it was a well-earned victory. It was a great wicket out there, it had a bit of everything," Smith said while speaking to broadcasters after the game.

Smith emphasised that Australia's success throughout the series was built on collective contributions rather than individual brilliance alone. "It has been magnificent. I think everyone stood up at different times. Alex, Travis, and Starcy were obviously huge standouts. Other guys stood up at different times throughout the series. That's what makes a good team. Trusting each other, guys standing up in different scenarios and situations. Everyone did their jobs, so we were really proud of that," he said.

Experience, Smith noted, also played a crucial role in Australia's dominance. "I guess experience counts for a lot in a series like this as well. It's obviously a big series. As an Australian and English cricketer, it's the pinnacle. We've got an experienced side. We've played some really good cricket for the last four or five years, obviously making two World Test Championship finals. We've got some guys in there that still want to keep getting better and improving. It's just a great side to be a part of,” he said, highlighting Australia's consistency over recent years and their appearances in two World Test Championship finals.

Playing at home was another factor Smith acknowledged. "I think anyone at home plays better. We've grown up playing on these surfaces and we're accustomed to them. We know how to play on these surfaces, and we did it again this time around," he said.

Smith also paid tribute to Usman Khawaja, whose final Test marked the end of a distinguished career, saying, “He's had a wonderful career. It's been great to be alongside him for all of it. I've played in his debut Test match 15 or 14 years ago. He has just grown as a human and as a player. It's been great to play alongside him for a long time, and he's certainly going to be missed in our dressing room.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)