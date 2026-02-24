India started their ODI series against Australia with a six-wicket defeat at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday. Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said the wicket did not play the way the team had expected. Australia came into the match on the back of a 1-2 series defeat in the T20Is, but successfully chased down a 215-run target after restricting the visitors to 214. During the post-match presentation, stand-in captain Mandhana said, "We started with the bat with two wickets down, which is never easy. We did really well to come back. The wicket didn't play the way we thought it would."

Mandhana led the Indian side in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence after the regular skipper sustained a knee injury while batting.

Speaking about Kaur's injury, Mandhana said, "I haven't seen her yet, but I think she'll be fine."

Looking ahead to the next two matches in the series, she added, "We've been playing good cricket, so it's not like we'll change much after one loss. We have to come together as a batting unit and post a good total. But we won't think about it too much. We have two days to reflect and come back stronger."

Opting to bat first, India lost their first wicket in the very first over when Megan Schutt trapped Pratika Rawal in front.

Shafali Varma came in at No. 3 but struggled to find rhythm, departing for four off 17 balls after being caught and bowled by Darcie Brown in the eighth over.

Jemimah Rodrigues fell soon after the powerplay, scoring eight runs. Ashleigh Gardner dismissed her, with Beth Mooney taking a fine catch behind the stumps.

Smriti Mandhana completed her half-century with a single off Tahlia McGrath in the 20th over.

McGrath then dismissed Mandhana in her next over for 58. Mandhana hit seven fours in her impressive knock.

Deepti Sharma replaced her but departed soon after, scoring just two. Richa Ghosh joined Harmanpreet Kaur, and the pair added 37 runs for the sixth wicket.

Ghosh was dismissed by Sophie Molineux for 23 off 38 balls, hitting two boundaries.

All-rounder Kashvee Gautam added 53 runs for the seventh wicket with Harmanpreet before Gardner removed the skipper for 53. Harmanpreet faced 84 balls and hit three boundaries.

Gautam's quickfire 43, featuring three sixes and three fours, pushed India past the 200-run mark.

Gardner picked up three wickets for Australia, while Schutt claimed two. Brown, Alana King, McGrath, and Molineux took one wicket each.

India will now travel to Hobart for the second ODI of the series at Bellerive Oval, scheduled for Friday.

Brief Score:

India Women 214/10 in 48.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 58, Harmanpreet Kaur 53; Ashleigh Gardner 3/33)

Australia Women 217/4 in 38.2 overs (Beth Mooney 76, Alyssa Healy 50; Shree Charani 2/41).