Ignored Indian cricket team star Sarfaraz Khan scripted history by slamming the fastest half-century in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sarfaraz, who was not included in the India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand, reached the milestone in just 15 deliveries. The Mumbai batter broke the record previously held by Baroda's Atit Sheth, who slammed a half-century in 16 balls against Chhattisgarh in 2020-21. Sarfaraz looked in devastating form as he went after the bowlers from the very first ball, even smashing Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs in a single over. The Mumbai batter's innings against Punjab finally came to an end at 62 off 20 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and five sixes.

