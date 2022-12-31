Rishabh Pant has undergone a minor plastic surgery on forehead. He is currently stable and out of danger, informed DDCA director Shyam Sharma to NDTV. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrific accident on Friday morning as he was driving from Delhi to Dehradun in his Mercedes Benz. His car caught fire after it hit a divider. Pant was fortunate enough to come out of the car in time, though he suffered a ligament tear in his right knee and cuts above his forehead.

"Rishabh Pant underwent a minor plastic surgery near his forehead. A 3-member DDCA team is reaching Dehradun in an hour. BCCI is constantly in touch with the doctors at Max Hospital and with Pant's family. He is currently stable and out of danger. We are yet to decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi or not," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told to NDTV on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant narrowly escaped death after his high-end vehicle smashed into a road barrier and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. According to reports, he had dozed off on the wheel.

According to SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural), Pant was going to Roorkee to meet his relatives. He added that the accident happened because Pant fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee.

Pant was alone in the car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

According to photographs from the site, the car was seen in a badly burnt condition.

(With ANI Inputs)