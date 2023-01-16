Star India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Monday extended his gratitude to Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, the youths who helped him after he met with a car accident and ensured that he reached hospital safely, calling them "two heroes". Rishabh took to Twitter and posted a picture of these two individuals standing with his mother. "I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," tweeted Pant.

Earlier today, Pant thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their support and good wishes as he continues to receive treatment after meeting with a car accident last year.

Pant said his surgery was successful and his "road to recovery" has begun. He also thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and government authorities for their "incredible support".

"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI, @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support," tweeted Pant.

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," added Pant in another tweet.

Notably, Pant is expected to be out of action from the cricket field for the majority of 2023 and is anticipated to miss a number of major competitions, including the IPL.

According to a medical update provided to the BCCI about Pant, who survived the horrific accident on December 30, Pant tore all three of his knee's key ligaments. Two of them have already undergone reconstruction, and surgery on the third is scheduled for six weeks from now, according to ESPNcricinfo.

As a result, Pant is likely to miss at least six months of action, which may adversely impact his chances of being selected for the ODI World Cup, which will be held in India in October-November.

Pant had undergone successful knee surgery earlier in January.

